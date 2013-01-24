Home
Adult Invasive Passdisp Nonhtd Circ 20pk Circuit

1069444

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • Circuit
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Package Weight
  • 7.1894kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile

