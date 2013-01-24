Respironics BiPAP V30 Auto Noninvasive, auto-titrating airway management system

The Philips Respironics BiPAP V30 Auto offers nine flexible therapy modes, auto-titration, and customizable alarms. The V30 Auto allows for cost-effective treatment of OSA patients in low-acuity wards across the hospital.
|CPAP
|Auto CPAP
|Auto Bi-level (with Bi-Flex)
|S (with AVAPS)
|S/T (with AVAPS)
|autoSV (with Bi-Flex)
|T (with AVAPS)
|PC (with AVAPS)
|AVAPS-AE (found in Trilogy series ventilators)
|Disconnect alarm
|Apnea alarm
|Low minute ventilation alarm
|High respiratory rate alarm
|Low tidal volume alarm
