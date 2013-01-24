Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Small airway adapter Capnography

Small airway adapter mainstream gas monitoring supplies, reusable, pediatric

Capnography

14363A

Find similar products

Reusable pediatric airway adapter, 2cc of dead space, non-sterile. For patients weighing less than 10kg. Use M1460A CO2 sensors

Contact us
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand