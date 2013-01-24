Home
Ice Bath Temperature Probe Temperature Probe

Ice Bath Temperature Probe

Temperature Probe

Ice Bath Temperature Probe Reusable static temperature probe to measure cardiac output using an ice bath and syringes; Length(including probe) = 10' (3m); Wgt = 3 oz (85g)

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Cardiac Output
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 860338, 860302, 860303, 860304, 860321, 860322, 860366, 867039, 867040, 867041, M1012A
Product Type
  • Temperature Probe
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 probe
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1643A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

