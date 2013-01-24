Home
Headstrap WhisperFlow

Headstrap H, Silicone, Ext S-P-U

WhisperFlow

4-004999-00

H style head strap, silicone, disposable. For sale only in the USA.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • WhisperFlow
CE Certified
  • YES
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Packaging Unit
  • box of 10
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 24 months unopened

