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ECG
Welsh replacement bulb electrode 5cc, adult size, cardiograph, diagnostic, ECG reusable
Welsh replacement bulb electrode 5cc, adult size, cardiograph, diagnostic, ECG reusable
Electrode
ECG
Welsh replacement bulb electrode 5cc, adult size, cardiograph, diagnostic, ECG reusable
Electrode
ECG
Adult size replacement bulb for all 15mm diameter electrodes. bulb volume is 5cc.
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
77025A, 77030A, 77035A
Product Type
Electrode
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.12 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
No
Packaging Unit
12
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
Patient Application
Adult
Elecrode Shape
Round
Elecrode Size
15 mm (0.6'') diameter (5 cc volume)
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.