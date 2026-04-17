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Chart paper 1-channel chemical/thermal, roll, 40 mm grid, monitoring, recording pa
Chart paper 1-channel chemical/thermal, roll, 40 mm grid, monitoring, recording pa
Roll
Papers
Chart paper 1-channel chemical/thermal, roll, 40 mm grid, monitoring, recording pa
Roll
Papers
1-ch chem/therm, 40 mm grid, critical margin = 8 mm
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
(798.94 KB)
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
(2.89 MB)
See all
Specifications
Paper Roll
Paper Size
50 mm x 30.5 m (2'' x 100')
Product details
Product Category
Paper
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Roll
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Disposable
Package Weight
.968 kg
Packaging Unit
1 box = 10 rolls
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
PDF
|
798.94 KB
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
PDF
|
2.89 MB
Philips - Chart paper - HC40453A - Philips