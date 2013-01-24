Home
Ultrasound gel refill 5 liter bottle

Ultrasound transmission gel. Water soluble, easy patient cleanup. Larch dispenser size, 5 liter container, used to refill 40483A. Shelf life: at least 6 months. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHIPMENT TO CHINA.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2400A, 8040A, 8041A, M1310A, M1350A, M1350B, M1351A, M1353A, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M2922A
Product Category
  • Ultrasound
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 5.410 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 5 liter bottle
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A

