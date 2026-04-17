Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863077, 862108, 862231, 862439, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3923A, M3924A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Electrode
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
.715 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
30 per pack, 300 electrodes per case
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months