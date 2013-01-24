Home
Adult foam ECG electrode Electrode

Adult foam ECG electrode disposable monitoring and stress testing, wet gel, non-invasive patien

Electrode

Silver/silver-chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, foam, pre-gelled, Recommended for the OR, ER, ICU. All adult ECG monitoring

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863077, 862108, 862231, 862439, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3923A, M3924A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .715 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 30 per pack, 300 electrodes per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Foam
Patient Application
  • Adult
Elecrode Shape
  • Round
Elecrode Size
  • 54 mm (2.1'') diameter
Gel-Type
  • Wet
Electrode Connector Type
  • Snap, Grabber

