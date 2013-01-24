Health band Wrist-worn wearable device

Home
Clinically relevant, objective, and continuous Cardiology, Respiratory, Sleep, and Energy Expenditure data collection for therapy evaluation across many medical conditions.

Features
Complete data picture
The Philips Health band offers continuous data capture of Cardiology, Respiratory, Sleep and Energy expenditure activity, while the wearable device is worn on the patient or subject’s wrist. This enables clinicians and researchers to assess a more complete view of a subject’s data, with minimal data gaps.
Convenient data access
The Philips Health band offers smart phone compatibility and syncs data via Bluetooth connectivity to a mobile application. Data is also transmitted, via a cellular/Wi-fi communication, to the Philips Actigraphy Server Solution (PASS) web-based app. Studies can be customized to enable data to be visible or blind to patients. Patients can respond to study related questions via the patient reported outcomes (PRO) capability. Clinicians also have the capability of removing patient specific data on request. This real-time data monitoring and communication enables researchers and clinicians to assess the evolving health status of subjects within defined populations over an extended period.
Advanced algorithms and sensors
The Philips Health band packages multiple sensors and advanced algorithms within a single device, for clinically relevant, validated, and objective endpoints. This wrist-worn wearable device features Acceleration and Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors to enable Cardiology, Respiratory, Sleep and Energy expenditure data collection. This data can provide intelligence for active evaluation of therapy support and future patient care.
1-minute epoch data granularity
Data transmitted from the Health band into the web based user interface, may be accessed, viewed and analyzed at 1-minute epochs. This level of granularity can be used for in-depth statistical analysis that may provide additional insight and intelligence to help identify therapy impact on a patient’s health. Clinicians may leverage this data to determine next steps for therapy development from trial to trial, and commercialize support therapies for improved patient care.
Clinical trial services

End-to-end solution

Philips offers a number of clinical trial services and support throughout the entire trial process– from pre-trial to post-trial data analysis. This includes consulting, training, project management, data analytics and customer support. This end-to-end solution provides a collaborative consultative option for clinical trial customers, regardless of size or scope of study.
