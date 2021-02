MRx etCO2 Calibration Kit Accessories

HeartStart MRx etCO2 Calibration Kit is designed for hospital and EMS customers with direct access to biomedical engineering capabilities. The Calibration Kit contains a calibration tube assembly, adult/pediatric filter line set and a calibration regulator. Additional components of each kit contain instructional aids including a Calibration DVD and a printed HeartStart MRx etCO2 Calibration Instruction manual to assist in maintaining the HeartStart MRx defibrillator.