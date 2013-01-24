Time-of-Flight PET Imaging Technology

Philips Time-of-Flight (TOF) technology improves contrast by up to 30% compared to non-TOF systems. It also improves signal-to-noise ratio, resulting in exceptional image quality, fast scans, and enhanced lesion detectability.
Time-of-Flight enhances image quality by reducing noise and providing increased sensitivity. Enhanced image quality helps facilitate lesion detection and localization to provide increased diagnostic confidence and help preserve healthy tissue during treatment.
Fast workflow || Ensures economic value
Fast workflow helps increase throughput
Philips Time-of-Flight technology allows clinicians to see fully reconstructed list mode images within minutes of acquisition, and the reconstruction design improves image quality without sacrificing speed. In fact, Philips current generation TOF is up to four times faster than the Philips previous-generation systems, with speeds as fast as 30 seconds/bed.
Fast scans || Enhances patient experience
Fast scans increase patient comfort
Because Time-of-Flight enhances the speed and productivity of a scan, patient throughput and comfort may be enhanced. In fact, for many patients, routine whole-body scans can be completed in less than 5 minutes of acquisition.
Fast timing resolution allows for improved localization of events and increased image quality.
Multi-purpose software || Ensures economic value
Multi-purpose software increase your system's flexibility
Time-of-Flight allows clinicians to use their PET/CT system for multiple purposes, including routine oncology, routine diagnostic CT, and incorporating PET into radiation therapy planning. Clinicians can perform a wide variety of studies and evaluate a variety of radioisotopes.
Low dose || Enhances patient experience
Low dose enhances patient care
With up to 5 times higher sensitivity than non-TOF scanners, you may be able to reduce radiopharmaceutical dosing in some or all of your studies.
