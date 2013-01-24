Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

BiPAP Vision Filter Pack Filter

BiPAP Vision Filter Pack

Filter

582101

Find similar products

Inlet Filter (BiPAP Vision Ventilator), 6/pack

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • Filter
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 0.050 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 6 per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand