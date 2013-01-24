IntelliSpace Radiology with Advanced Mammography

Home
Achieve clinical excellence through quick, easy access to patient’s comprehensive records. Philips IntelliSpace Radiology with the Advanced Mammography package enables radiologists to read 3D mammograms and provides a single point of access for a holistic view of your patient’s medical history.

The Advanced Mammography package features robust progressive diagnostic hanging protocols, allowing for more insightful comparisons.
Digital breast Tomosynthesis can be displayed for the radiologist in three seconds or less. This fast image loading prevents struggling with large studies slowing down, crashing, or overloading your system. Philips offers performance warranty up to 2GB for large study sizes.
Multiple tools are available to improve efficiencies, such as customizable dynamic keyboard shortcuts to enhance the diagnostic review process.

Trends in breast imaging IT strategy

This Signify Research white paper presents a case for establishing new standards and reshaping the diagnostic practices for breast care. How do you fully integrate detection and diagnosis into broader imaging software and patient records? The research summarizes the main trends and the technology shaping the evolution of breast detection and diagnosis. How can healthcare providers work with their imaging informatics vendors to create a strategy to be ready for the new era of breast care?
  • With Advanced Mammography, there is no longer the interruption caused by having to change workstations to see a patient's history. Radiologists are more efficient, physicians get faster results, and patient satisfaction has improved because they have less waiting time."

    Genia Sutton, Interim Director of Radiology, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Cullman, Alabama

  • Once we moved the interpretation process to the IntelliSpace system, we were able to greatly reduce the stress on the available bandwidth of our network. Since all the relevant priors are already in IntelliSpace, there is no prefetching whatsoever - all studies are always available."

    Chad Courville, CIIP, PACS Administrator Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, Texas

  • Having all the mammography reading tools makes the radiologists more productive. We would probably be able to add on one or two diagnostic mammograms per day from the time savings."

    Genia Sutton, Interim Director of Radiology, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Cullman, Alabama

  • My radiologists have shared that moving to the Philips environment for mammography interpretation has been a game changer and is light years ahead of reading on the former third-party workstation."

    Chad Courville, CIIP, PACS Administrator Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, Texas

  • The great thing about the Advanced Mammography package is that I never have to look down at the keyboard or take my eyes off of the images to look at the patient file."

    Dr. Jonathan Davis, General Radiologist Cullman Regional Medical Center, Cullman, Alabama

  • There's no appreciable latency in our image manipulation, always a potential problem when dealing with these large data sets. We were able to get real-time performance - even on mammo tomo."

    Chad Courville, CIIP, PACS Administrator Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, Texas

    A comprehensive solution to meet your evolving needs

    IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution helps you meet the changing needs of your enterprise by offering you solutions beyond your PACS needs. Designed to improve the quality of care while reducing its cost, IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution leverages our deep clinical expertise, purposeful innovation, and dedication to partnership.
