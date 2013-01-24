IntelliSpace Radiology with Advanced Mammography

Search terms
Achieve clinical excellence through quick, easy access to patient’s comprehensive records. Philips IntelliSpace Radiology with the Advanced Mammography package enables radiologists to read 3D mammograms and provides a single point of access for a holistic view of your patient’s medical history.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
All your patient’s studies in one place
Enhanced performance handles more data
Tools for customization
With Advanced Mammography, there is no longer the interruption caused by having to change workstations to see a patient's history. Radiologists are more efficient, physicians get faster results, and patient satisfaction has improved because they have less waiting time."
Genia Sutton, Interim Director of Radiology, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Cullman, Alabama
Once we moved the interpretation process to the IntelliSpace system, we were able to greatly reduce the stress on the available bandwidth of our network. Since all the relevant priors are already in IntelliSpace, there is no prefetching whatsoever - all studies are always available."
Chad Courville, CIIP, PACS Administrator Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, Texas
Having all the mammography reading tools makes the radiologists more productive. We would probably be able to add on one or two diagnostic mammograms per day from the time savings."
Genia Sutton, Interim Director of Radiology, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Cullman, Alabama
My radiologists have shared that moving to the Philips environment for mammography interpretation has been a game changer and is light years ahead of reading on the former third-party workstation."
Chad Courville, CIIP, PACS Administrator Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, Texas
The great thing about the Advanced Mammography package is that I never have to look down at the keyboard or take my eyes off of the images to look at the patient file."
Dr. Jonathan Davis, General Radiologist Cullman Regional Medical Center, Cullman, Alabama
There's no appreciable latency in our image manipulation, always a potential problem when dealing with these large data sets. We were able to get real-time performance - even on mammo tomo."
Chad Courville, CIIP, PACS Administrator Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, Texas
