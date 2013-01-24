Search terms
Get high-quality images for the full spectrum of cardiac and vascular interventions with Philips Allura Xper FD20/10 biplane mixed cardiovascular X-ray system. Perform complex procedures with insightful guidance and low X-ray dose.
Integrated cath lab to enhance decision making
More information in less time with less X-ray dose
View each procedure your way
XperCT for high-quality imaging in the lab
Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution
Allura 3D-RA deepens understanding
Biplane design helps manage X-ray dose
Xper Settings to streamline procedures
Dedicated pediatric settings for X-ray dose management
Allura 3D-CA for insight into tortuous vasculature
