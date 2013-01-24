Home
Get high-quality images for the full spectrum of cardiac and vascular interventions with Philips Allura Xper FD20/10 biplane mixed cardiovascular X-ray system. Perform complex procedures with insightful guidance and low X-ray dose.

Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. It brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting . This reduces data entry and provides access to case information when and where it's needed.
Philips XperSwing acquires RAO/LAO cranial/caudal views in just one acquisition run by moving the C-arm in a curved trajectory instead of multiple acquisitions. This facilitates reduction of contrast medium and radiation exposure, while providing a complete visualization of complex coronary vasculature. Additional views are also captured, providing a more comprehensive appraisal of the coronary tree.
With the FlexVision XL 56-inch 8-megapixel monitor you experience an unprecedented level of detail and comfort for each procedure. See up to eight different inputs on a single widescreen. You have full control with flexible switching and SuperZoom technology. Video inputs can be placed anywhere, at any stage of the procedure, so the most relevant information is always easy to see.
XperCT provides high-quality imaging in the interventional suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue before, during or after an interventional procedure.
The 2k Flat Detector captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional X-ray systems to support confident decision making. It delivers high-quality, virtually distortion-free visualization of small details and objects.
Philips Allura 3D-RA generates extensive 3D visualization of pathologies from a single rotational angiography run in a few seconds. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral areas. Additional features compensate for patient movement and facilitate high contrast resolution for all applications.
Philips unique biplane design provides outstanding support for treating congenital heart disease and for performing vascular examinations.
Xper, for X-ray personalized, lets each user customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. This reduces manual tasks and enhances efficiency for time-consuming operations. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Philips Allura Xper FD biplane systems apply special pediatric programs and X-ray dose settings. These settings help manage radiation exposure for staff and patients.
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by minimizing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Transform your interventional suite to AlluraClarity. Add years to your current interventional suite with a Catalyst conversion.

