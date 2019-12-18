Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integrated with the market leading IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, this unique combination enables continuous patient monitoring throughout the cath lab.
|SpO2 (choice of Philips FAST-SpO2, Nellcor OxiMax SpO2, Masimo rainbow SET SpO2)
|12 lead ECG
|EtCO2 Covidien Microstream
|Non-invasive blood pressure
|EtCO2 Respironics mainstream or LoFlo sidestream
|Body surface tempertature
|Four invasive blood pressure channels
|Thermodilution Cardiac Output
|Respiration rate
|Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or Flexvision
|Control Hemo system from Touch Screen Module
|Patient demographics
|Integrated Philips iFR and FFR
|Trolley for the Hemo workstation in the patient area
|Procedure/event charting and data collection
|Storage of all patient data
|Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
|Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
|Capture and store hemodynamic measurements and calculations
|Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
|End case Hemo report (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
|EtCO2
|Highly disinfectant-resistant surface materials
|Mechanical ruggedness
|Size
|Weight
