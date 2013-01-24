IQon Elite Spectral CT CT scanner

Hear from key opinion leaders on how IQon Spectral CT is transforming radiology to help drive improved treatment and care.
As the world’s first and only detector-based spectral technology, Philips IQon Elite Spectral CT is the only dual-energy solution that provides layers of true spectral data, without compromise. IQon delivers confident decision making, innovative analytics, and uncompromised workflow that dramatically impact patient management and economic outcomes.
Diagnostic certainty
Every scan is a spectral scan
Powerful advancements that fit your workflow
HyperSight Elite Spectral Reconstructor
Calcium Suppression
Electron Density
Dushyant Sahani, MD
Professor and Chairman of Radiology,
University of Washington
“I hope I have convinced you that IQon Spectral CT overcomes some of the important limitations for the dual energy CT, especially from the workflow side. The image quality is spectacular. We are able to scan now larger patient, without any challenges”
Hans-Ulrich Kauczor
Professor of Radiology,
University of Heidelberg
“We can measure easily that we provide the right image at the right time for the right patient. This is personalized medicine”
Chip Truwit, MD, FACR
Chief Medical Officer
Diagnostic Imaging, BG
“So why switch to spectral? You're more confident. You save on these follow-up scans. You save money and you improve the time to diagnosis, and your clinicians appreciate it.”
Benjamin M. Yeh, MD
Professor of Radiology,
Abdominal Imaging Section Director,
University of California San Francisco
“The images are outstanding. We don't have compromised regular CT, but it's actually very high-quality regular CT and it also has dual energy. Second of all, it's a very good, simple, easy-to-use, fast, spectral work flow both for the technologist and for the radiologist.”
