IQon Elite Spectral CT CT scanner

IQon Elite Spectral CT

CT scanner

As the world’s first and only detector-based spectral technology, Philips IQon Elite Spectral CT is the only dual-energy solution that provides layers of true spectral data, without compromise. IQon delivers confident decision making, innovative analytics, and uncompromised workflow that dramatically impact patient management and economic outcomes.

Features
Diagnostic certainty
With IQon Elite Spectral CT, true conventional CT images are paired with layers of spectral results in the same scan. Suddenly, what had been invisible is now both visible and diagnostic. IQon Elite Spectral CT’s improved tissue characterization and visualization provides diagnostic certainty far beyond that of conventional CT.
Every scan is a spectral scan
Only IQon Elite Spectral CT eliminates the need for upfront clinical decision-making through the revolutionary NanoPanel Prism detector. With detector-based spectral technology, only IQon Elite Spectral CT solves the pre-scan dilemma—delivering the certainty of true spectral data in every single scan.
Powerful advancements that fit your workflow
With no special training or separate scanning modes required, IQon Elite Spectral CT integrates seamlessly into your current workflow practice to help you establish a new, spectral standard of care. Utilizing tools that enable on-demand, simultaneous viewing and quick comparison of multiple spectral results from a single region of interest, clinicians have easy access to rich data that can improve confidence in findings.
HyperSight Elite Spectral Reconstructor
Designed to address the needs of high throughput and emergency care settings, our the IQon Elite Spectral CT's Elite Spectral Reconstructor enables routine spectral imaging of up to 200 patients in a 16-hour shift.
Calcium Suppression
This spectral result provides images that provide additional information to the clinician that may help in better assessment of intervertebral disc herniation, and allows for better visualization of bone marrow pathology.
Electron Density
This spectral result provides images that are created using a dedicated algorithm to estimate the electron density of each voxel, helping to enhance tissue characterization and enabling a new level of diagnostic certainty for oncology clinicians and their patients.

Certainty Lives in Layers: Philips IQon Spectral CT Summit, RSNA 2018

 

Hear from key opinion leaders on how IQon Spectral CT is transforming radiology to help drive improved treatment and care.

sahani thumb

Dushyant Sahani, MD

Professor and Chairman of Radiology,

University of Washington

 

“I hope I have convinced you that IQon Spectral CT overcomes some of the important limitations for the dual energy CT, especially from the workflow side. The image quality is spectacular. We are able to scan now larger patient, without any challenges”

kauczor thumb

Hans-Ulrich Kauczor

Professor of Radiology,

University of Heidelberg

 

“We can measure easily that we provide the right image at the right time for the right patient. This is personalized medicine”

truwit thumb

Chip Truwit, MD, FACR

Chief Medical Officer

Diagnostic Imaging, BG

 

“So why switch to spectral? You're more confident. You save on these follow-up scans. You save money and you improve the time to diagnosis, and your clinicians appreciate it.”

yeh thumb

Benjamin M. Yeh, MD

Professor of Radiology,

Abdominal Imaging Section Director,

University of California San Francisco

 

“The images are outstanding. We don't have compromised regular CT, but it's actually very high-quality regular CT and it also has dual energy. Second of all, it's a very good, simple, easy-to-use, fast, spectral work flow both for the technologist and for the radiologist.”

Watch video

