KODEX-EPD Cardiac imaging and mapping system

KODEX-EPD

Cardiac imaging and mapping system

Despite advances in imaging and mapping technologies for Electrophysiology (EP), physicians are still encountering difficult challenges when performing interventions like cryo and RF ablations. The KODEX-EPD system is a new approach to cardiac imaging that shows real-time HD imaging delivering true anatomy and creates voltage and activation maps. The open platform design was developed to address key unmet needs in electrophysiology interventions.

Features
See true anatomy without contact or radiation
The KODEX-EPD system provides real-time, high-definition imaging that visualizes true anatomy during EP procedures. No ionizing radiation, contrast medium, or contact with the endocardium is used in this technology. The unique PANO view shows all relevant structures in one overview to enhance understanding of 3D anatomy. These images may unveil anatomical variations including accessory veins that might otherwise be missed using conventional mapping systems.
Personalize therapy based on intraprocedural insights
KODEX-EPD visualizes patient-specific anatomical details with excellent clarity to allow personalized therapy planning and delivery. The systems provide accurate navigation using any standard validated catheter. In parallel, it creates continuously updated voltage and activation maps to support efficient collections of additional insights and to confirm therapy impact.
Simplify your workflow for more efficient procedures
The KODEX-EPD system promotes predictable and streamlined cardiac ablation procedures supported by efficient imaging and mapping workflow. KODEX-EPD provides detailed 3D anatomy in as little as 3 minutes. The system is easy to set up for fast EP lab turnover and the user interface is very intuitive. KODEX-EPD offers a streamlined workflow, which is less impacted by physiological distortions or patient movement compared to magnetic or impedance-based systems.
Optimize quality of care
This new imaging modality offers many ways to support you in optimizing the quality of care for your patients. The system is an open platform so you can choose your preferred ablation strategy for RF or Cryo, using any qualified EP catheter to provide the optimal treatment for each patient. Dielectric imaging does not use ionizing radiation and contributes to reducing the overall X-ray exposure to patients and staff.
  • The KODEX-EPD system is available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
  • For more information about the procedure, indications, contraindications, warnings and cautions, refer to the KODEX-EPD user manual or contact EPD Solutions, a Philips company.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

