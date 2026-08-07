DynaCAD Prostate Advanced visualization for prostate MRI analysis

Disclaimer

*Prostate segmentations, ROIs and associated suspicion levels imported from third-party applications are not generated, verified, or validated by Philips DynaCAD. The radiologist must review these results, adjust as needed prior to acceptance, and determine the PI RADS assessment and final interpretation. Quibim QP-Prostate ® AI is a third-party product.

**Only available in the US

Product not available for sale in all countries. Please contact your sales representative to ascertain availability in your country.