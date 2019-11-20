Home
DynaCAD Prostate Advanced visualization for prostate MRI analysis

DynaCAD Prostate

Advanced visualization for prostate MRI analysis

DynaCAD is a multi-vendor prostate MR image analysis system that boosts analytic capabilities and workflow, processing and displaying 3D images in ready-to-read, custom hanging protocols. Images can be transferred directly from the MRI to DynaCAD for automatic processing. Upon case completion, key images, statistical data, and prostate PI-RADS® reports can be automatically transferred to PACS for archiving.

Features
Enriched, multi-parametric exam reviews
Ready-to-read, customizable hanging protocols make for efficient multi-parametric reviews. Images and post-processed data can be displayed as needed with DynaCAD’s multiparametric layouts and synchronized data processing.
Adjustable 3D segmentations for optimally guided biopsies
User generated ROIs can be displayed on a 3D model of the prostate as well as multiple image sequences from the study.
Enhanced targeting of ROIs
Motion Correction helps reduce unwanted image artifacts, boosting time efficiency and confidence as studies are interpreted. The system can display corrected images by default, or users can toggle them on and off.
Interactive worksheets summarize study findings
PI-RADS® v2 interactive worksheets collate and classify data related to exam findings. Users can mark the finding locations within regional diagrams and utilize the PI-RADS® v2 lexicon to record their characteristics and grade severity.
Exceptionally data-rich patient reports
DynaCAD’s customizable patient report templates are auto-populated with lesion diameter measures, lesion to landmark distances, volumetric data, and PI-RADS® scoring. Users have the option to automatically capture selected image sequences, kinetic curves, measurements and annotations. When reports are completed, they can be printed, saved as a PDF or shared as DICOM images.
Overlays of previous biopsy targets provide valuable feedback
DynaCAD’s reverse fusion feature maps and displays earlier fusion guided biopsy locations. Users can view previous targets and cores produced by UroNav, allowing them to track accuracy.

Specifications

Server Supported Operating System and SQL Platforms
Server Supported Operating System and SQL Platforms
Windows Server 2012 R2 Std
  • SQL Server 2016 SP2
Windows Server 2012 R2 Data
  • SQL Server 2016 SP2
Windows Server 2008 R2 Std SP1
  • SQL Server 2012 SP4
Windows 7 Enterprise
  • SQL Server 2012 SP4
Windows 7 Prof SP1, 64-bit
  • SQL Server 2012 SP4
Server Hardware - low volume
Server Hardware - low volume
CPU
  • Intel XEON® E5-2600 family, dual processors 4 physical cores per processor with hyperthreading enabled.
RAM
  • 32
Hard Disk
  • 100 GB System + Data Storage ~300 GB
NIC
  • 1 Gbps
Network LAN
  • 1 Gbps bandwidth
Video Card
  • Onboard integrated card
Display
  • 1280 x 1024 true color
Server Hardware - high volume
Server Hardware - high volume
CPU
  • Intel XEON® E5-2680 family, dual processors 8 physical cores per processor with hyperthreading enabled.
RAM
  • 64
Hard Disk
  • 100 MB free space
NIC
  • 1 Gbps
Network LAN
  • 1 Gbps bandwidth
Video Card
  • Onboard integrated card
Display
  • 1280 x 1024 true color
Client Supported Operating Systems
Client Supported Operating Systems
Windows Server 2012
  • R2 Standard
Windows Server 2008
  • R2 Standard SP1
Windows 10 Professional
  • 32 and 64-bit
Windows 8.1 Professional
  • 32 and 64-bit
Windows 7 Professional SP1
  • 32 and 64-bit
Client Hardware
Client Hardware
CPU
  • Intel Core® 2 Duo
RAM
  • 4
Hard Disk
  • 100 GB System + Data Storage ~900 GB
Video Card
  • Onboard integrated card
Display
  • 1280 x 1024 true color

