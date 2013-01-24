Region of Interest (ROI) increases measurement consistency
The Region of Interest (ROI) quantification plug-in increases the consistency and reliability of acoustic measurements while reducing the effort required to successfully carry out ROI analysis. In addition, the ROI plug-in can minimize
the time needed to analyze data from image content.The ROI plug-in provides result-driven tools for analysis of image content such as shape tools, image data content analysis, contrast intensity analysis, and many more features.