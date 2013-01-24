Home
QLAB Obstetrics and gynecology ultrasound quantification software

QLAB image analysis software enables data visualization to help drive confident decisions. On or off-cart viewing enables enhanced department workflow.

Features
Elastography Analysis (EA)

Elastography Analysis (EA) provides decision support

This Q-app provides strain elastography analysis of tissue deformation based on an elastogram and provides decision support for tissue stiffness.
Women’s Health 3DQ

Women’s Health GI3DQ for advanced viewing and quantification

GI3DQ tools support the viewing and quantification of 3D data sets. QLAB allows you to view, crop, rotate, access, use all vision controls, and perform measurements on 3D ultrasound data sets.
MicroVascular Imaging (MVI)

MicroVascular Imaging (MVI) enhances vessel conspicuity

MicroVascular Imaging (MVI) uses specially designed post-processing software to map contrast agent progression. This software plug-in measures changes in the image from frame to frame, suppressing background tissue signals and capturing additional contrast data. The additional data obtained using MVI dramatically enhances vessel conspicuity.
Fetal Heart Navigation

Fetal Heart Navigation helps evaluate the fetal heart

This software provides a semi-automated protocol using 3D datasets to evaluate the fetal heart. It automates the initial ductal arch view and guides the novice user in obtaining views recommended in the ISUOG Fetal Cardiac Screening Guidelines.
Region of Interest (ROI)

Region of Interest (ROI) increases measurement consistency

The Region of Interest (ROI) quantification plug-in increases the consistency and reliability of acoustic measurements while reducing the effort required to successfully carry out ROI analysis. In addition, the ROI plug-in can minimize the time needed to analyze data from image content.The ROI plug-in provides result-driven tools for analysis of image content such as shape tools, image data content analysis, contrast intensity analysis, and many more features.

