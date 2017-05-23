Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
A uniquely simplified ultrasound system
Easy clip for tangle free cables
PureWave transducer technology for technically difficult patients
The gold standard for security
Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance
Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments
Remote Reporting
Centerline mark to facilitate out-of-plane procedures
Automation features for easy scanning
Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning
Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers
Battery operation saves critical time
Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs
Easy procedure guidance
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
"The Sparq is, without a doubt, the best all-round point-of-care ultrasound machine I've had the pleasure of using. The image quality is excellent for a portable machine, battery life is solid, the user interface is easy to use, and keep clean. The machine itself is light, maneuverable and very user friendly.”
Dr. Justin Bowra, Emergency Physician, Sydney NSW
“We have now been using the Sparq for 3 months. The echo image reproduction is possibly the best in its class at the present moment, an area of point of care imaging where this class of machines normally fail. The simplicity mode reduces the angst of beginners in ultrasound yet allowing advanced users to continue to get as much out of the system as required. The battery life is impressive and allows for significant mobility in an ED setting.”
Dr. Ash Mukherjee, Emergency Physician, Armadale W.A
“Sparq puts Philips image quality into a compact, affordable package that is designed for use at the point of care. Innovations like a large articulated screen, embedded wireless capabilities and long battery life allow it to be used effectively at the bedside. The glass touch control panel is intuitive to use and button-free, which allows for easy cleaning.”
Christopher Moore, MD, RDMS, RDCS Yale School of Medicine (Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Section, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Fellowship)
“The Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers us excellent image quality, and scanning is quick and efficient.”
Dr Lewis Macken, Intensivist, Sydney NSW
“Love the graphics and the flexibility of the articulated screen.”
Dr Roger Harris, Intensivist, Sydney NSW
“Sparq has the imaging power and versatility of a high end full feature echocardiography machine with the operational ease of an iPad.”
Dr. Jose Rivera, Anesthesiologist and Echocardiographer, St. Luke™s Health Network in Bethlehem, PA
Sparq puts Philips image quality into a compact, affordable package that is designed for use at the point of care. Innovations like a large articulated screen, embedded wireless capabilities and long battery life allow it to be used effectively at the bedside. The glass touch control panel is intuitive to use and button-free, which allows for easy cleaning.
Christopher Moore, MD, RDMS, RDCS Yale School of Medicine (Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Section, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Fellowship)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand