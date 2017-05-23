Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Sparq Ultrasound system

Sparq

Ultrasound system

Find similar products

Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers by providing a new ultrasound experience. It makes using ultrasound to guide procedures simple, so you can work fast and with ease, giving you more time to focus on your patients.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
A uniquely simplified

A uniquely simplified ultrasound system

The Sparq ultrasound system features Simplicity Mode, a one-touch solution that presents only the controls you use most often.
Easy clip for tangle

Easy clip for tangle free cables

Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free.
PureWave transducer technology

PureWave transducer technology for technically difficult patients

The exceptional performance of PureWave results in improved diagnostic confidence, especially on technically difficult patients. PureWave transducer technology is now available on three Sparq transducers, C5-1, S5-1 and X7-2t.
The gold standard for security

The gold standard for security

Philips recognizes the importance of securing your ultrasound system and protecting your patient data. The security feature is a defense-in-depth strategy that comprises five layers: firewall, operating system hardening, malware protection, access controls and patient data encryption. Each of these layers plays an important role in helping you thwart hackers, defend against malware, and prevent unauthorized access.
Needle Visualization

Needle Visualization for easy procedure guidance

Sparq features needle guidance technology that improves needle guidance. Needle Visualization enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image, facilitating quick needle guidance to the target anatomy.
Ergonomic design || Environmental fit

Ergonomic design for ease of use in challenging environments

Sparq is height-adjustable, has a small footprint and features a large 17-inch monitor on an articulating arm. This makes it easy to position even in the most challenging clinical environments. Easy clip, our innovative cable management solution, keeps cables tangle free. You can use the optional barcode scanner to obtain patient information from your hospital-generated barcode, accelerating efficiency and decreasing data entry errors.
Remote Reporting || KBA1

Remote Reporting

Sparq’s Remote Reporting* feature provides clinicians remote access to the Telexy Qpath™** data management system. This feature allows clinicians to interact with the ultrasound images and Qpath worksheets directly from Sparq. The ability to complete and approve ultrasound exam reports at the point-of-care uniquely enhances work flow.
Centerline and gridline

Centerline mark to facilitate out-of-plane procedures

To facilitate needle guidance for out-of-plane procedures the L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark that corresponds to a centerline on the image.
Intuitive Dynamic Interface

Automation features for easy scanning

To make scanning easy, Sparq is designed with a dynamic interface that removes complexities. To decrease interaction with system controls, AutoSCAN automatically identifies tissue type and continuously adjusts image gain while scanning.
Sealed control panel || Clinical Excellence

Sealed control panel enables easy cleaning

Sparq features a sealed, easy-to-clean, tempered glass control panel that enables easy cleaning.
Multiport adapter

Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers

This adapter allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system at once, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Battery operation

Battery operation saves critical time

The Battery operation and 'instant on' features facilitate a rapid assessment when time is crucial. so that you can perform multiple exams without system shut down.
Abundant clinical applications

Abundant clinical applications for Regional Anesthesia needs

With a broad set of transducers and features, Sparq supports an array of clinical applications and produces outstanding image quality on a variety of patients with a wide range of body habitus. Supported applications include: Nerve, Spine, MSK, Superficial, Vascular Access, Lung, Cardiac, and TEE.
Easy procedure guidance || Clinical Excellence

Easy procedure guidance

Sparq features Needle Visualization, a needle guidance technology that enhances the presentation of the needle without degrading the image. The L12-4 and C6-2 transducers have a centerline mark to make out-of-plane procedures easy.
SonoCT and XRES || Clinical Excellence

SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise

Compounding multiple angles in real time, SonoCT delivers one image with high image quality. SonoCT significantly reduces many of the artifacts that are inherent in conventional ultrasound, and XRES creates images virtually free from noise, with stunning image quality and border definition.
Testimonials

“The simplicity of its design and the intuitiveness of its user interface make Sparq a pleasure to use. Sparq’s ergonomically efficient controls and high resolution screen really benefit our clinicians’ day-to-day workflows. A compact and highly mobile device, it is also perfect to use in the operating theatre environment.”
Barry Nichols, consultant in Anesthesia and Pain Management, Taunton & Somerset NHS Foundation, Musgrove Hospital.

 

"The Sparq is, without a doubt, the best all-round point-of-care ultrasound machine I've had the pleasure of using. The image quality is excellent for a portable machine, battery life is solid, the user interface is easy to use, and keep clean. The machine itself is light, maneuverable and very user friendly.”

Dr. Justin Bowra, Emergency Physician, Sydney NSW

 

“We have now been using the Sparq for 3 months. The echo image reproduction is possibly the best in its class at the present moment, an area of point of care imaging where this class of machines normally fail. The simplicity mode reduces the angst of beginners in ultrasound yet allowing advanced users to continue to get as much out of the system as required. The battery life is impressive and allows for significant mobility in an ED setting.”

Dr. Ash Mukherjee, Emergency Physician, Armadale W.A

 

“Sparq puts Philips image quality into a compact, affordable package that is designed for use at the point of care. Innovations like a large articulated screen, embedded wireless capabilities and long battery life allow it to be used effectively at the bedside. The glass touch control panel is intuitive to use and button-free, which allows for easy cleaning.”

Christopher Moore, MD, RDMS, RDCS Yale School of Medicine (Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Section, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Fellowship)

 

“The Philips Sparq ultrasound system delivers us excellent image quality, and scanning is quick and efficient.”
Dr Lewis Macken, Intensivist, Sydney NSW

“Love the graphics and the flexibility of the articulated screen.”
Dr Roger Harris, Intensivist, Sydney NSW

“Sparq has the imaging power and versatility of a high end full feature echocardiography machine with the operational ease of an iPad.”
Dr. Jose Rivera, Anesthesiologist and Echocardiographer, St. Luke™s Health Network in Bethlehem, PA

Find the right transducer for your system

 

Sparq puts Philips image quality into a compact, affordable package that is designed for use at the point of care. Innovations like a large articulated screen, embedded wireless capabilities and long battery life allow it to be used effectively at the bedside. The glass touch control panel is intuitive to use and button-free, which allows for easy cleaning.

 

Christopher Moore, MD, RDMS, RDCS Yale School of Medicine (Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Section, Director of Emergency Ultrasound Fellowship)

 

Product catalog     Care and cleaning
transducer-family-image

Documents

White papers

Education

Spine Imaging for Pain Medicine using Philips Sparq by Prof. B. Moriggl, MD, FIACA, Innsbruck, Austria.

Awards

Documentation

Whitepaper (3)

Whitepaper

Brochure (13)

Brochure

Customer story (1)

Customer story

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand