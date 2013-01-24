TOMTEC-ARENA A stand-alone and scalable ultrasound workstation solution

Manufacture by:
TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH
Edisonstrasse 6,
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 321 75 500
Support Hotline: + 49 89 321 75 740
E-Mail: info@tomtec.de
Distributed by: Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Search terms
A stand-alone, scalable and vendor-neutral workstation solution that can be extended to a small/medium network to meet the needs of Research Labs, Core Labs and small Department units.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
TOMTEC DATACENTER
IMAGE-COM
Cardiac Measurements
Echo Reporting
ECHO-COM
AutoSTRAIN
AutoLV
4D RV-Function
4D MV-Assessment
4D Cardio-View
Vascular Routine
AutoIMT
Manufacture by:
TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH
Edisonstrasse 6,
85716 Unterschleissheim
Germany
Phone: +49 89 321 75 500
Support Hotline: + 49 89 321 75 740
E-Mail: info@tomtec.de
Distributed by: Koninklijke Philips N.V.
|Processor
|
|Operating System
|
|Memory
|
|Monitor
|
|Hard Drive
|
|Network
|
|Browser compatibility for remote access
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand