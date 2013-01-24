Home
TOMTEC-ARENA A stand-alone and scalable ultrasound workstation solution

TOMTEC-ARENA

A stand-alone and scalable ultrasound workstation solution

A stand-alone, scalable and vendor-neutral workstation solution that can be extended to a small/medium network to meet the needs of Research Labs, Core Labs and small Department units.

Features
A care-centric workflow platform of image management and repository solutions. TOMTEC DATACENTER enables clinicians to create, collaborate, exchange, and manage echo exams throughout the continuum of care.
High performance viewing capabilities along with comprehensive feature set that allows for efficient review of still images and image sequences.
Comprehensive echocardiographic measurement package with labeled M-mode, Doppler and 2D measurements based on published AS E guidelines including TAVI/TAVR.
Increase efficiency and quality with customized structured reporting. Tailor the report to your individual and specific needs with easy to use customization tools.
Optimized to provide a streamlined workflow for routine stress echo analysis, ECHO-COM is your vendor independent offline solution for pharmacological and exercise stress echo analysis.
Automated strain analysis and quantitative visualization of left ventricular function. Quantify global and regional function, including longitudinal strain, based on automatic contour detection and tracking.
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize LV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of left ventricular function.
Fast and intuitive automation of Simpson’s biplane method. Visualize RV volumes and Ejection Fraction results for assessment of right ventricular function.
Comprehensive assessment and quantification of mitral valve anatomy and function based on an automated contour detection of MV annulus and leaflets.
Three dimensional software solution optimized to interrogate and quantify valvular (TAVR, MV-Repair) and congenital heart disease (ASD).
Comprehensive vascular measurements and reporting package with labeled measurements for all major vessels. Create consistent high quality reports for your vascular exams.
Automated IMT quantification - integrated in your clinical workflow. Fast, intuitive and reliable solution to analyze intima-media thickness of the carotid artery.

Manufacture by:

 

TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH

Edisonstrasse 6,

85716 Unterschleissheim

Germany

Phone: +49 89 321 75 500

Support Hotline: + 49 89 321 75 740

E-Mail: info@tomtec.de

 

Distributed by: Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Specifications

Minimum hardware (PC) and network requirements
Minimum hardware (PC) and network requirements
Processor
  • Intel i5 or greater, i7 recommended
Operating System
  • Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or Windows 10
Memory
  • 8GB RAM, 32 GB recommended Graphics Processing Unit Nvidia, AMD, Intel using DirectX 9.0c or higher
Monitor
  • Minimum 1280 x 1024 resolution 1920 x 1080 recommended Capable of 32-bit color display
Hard Drive
  • MSSQL + TOMTEC application: 100MB TOMTEC database: minimum 500GB
Network
  • 100 Mbps; 1GB recommended Port 51080 must be accessible from all client workstations
Browser compatibility for remote access
  • Microsoft Edge x86, x64 build 15 (or higher)

