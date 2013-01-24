Introducing EPIQ Evolution 4.0, which brings vascular imaging to the next level. Featuring the Philips eL18-4 ultra-broadband PureWave transducer, EPIQ allows the clinician to achieve both superior near field resolution and penetration.
EPIQ 7 features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding vascular practices.
MaxVue high definition display
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
TCD fusion combines multi-modality images
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
MicroCPA for exceptional small vessel visualization
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Library quiet for small examination rooms
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
