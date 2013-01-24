Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
EPIQ's architecture supports the Philips exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS), designed to elevate the ultrasound system from a passive to an actively adaptive device. With advanced organ modeling (with xMATRIX technology), and proven quantification, exams are easy to perform, more reproducible, and deliver new levels of clinical information. AIUS ranges from automating repetitive steps to full, computer-driven analysis with minimal user interaction - all using anatomic intelligence and all providing the results you need.