Xper IM offers a highly configurable cardiovascular workflow solution for the cath lab. This innovative software suite presents a variety of innovations for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management. With tools that enhance efficiency on multiple levels, the solution improves and simplifies workflow for cardiology professionals.
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department.
For more information on the features on Xper Information Management with Xper flex Cardio, please contact your local representative or submit your interest here.