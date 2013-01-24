Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliSpace Image Capture Complete your Enterprise Imaging strategy

IntelliSpace Image Capture

Complete your Enterprise Imaging strategy

Find similar products

IntelliSpace Image Capture includes intuitive applications that rapidly place images right where they belong. It uploads images in seconds, captures point-of-care orders, and links images directly to your EMR.

Contact us
Features
Capture sources of non-ordered imaging/data into your archive

Capture sources of non-ordered imaging/data into your archive

Provides clinicians with an intuitive workflow for capturing images from a wide range of devices, sources and departments.
Move images to where they need to be

Move images to where they need to be

Eliminates the burden of searching for images across systems.
Integrate images into your existing archives seamlessly

Integrate images into your existing archives seamlessly

Stores all images in your existing imaging archive, enabling privacy & security compliance.
Enable easy access to image data through patient records in the EHR

Enable easy access to image data through patient records in the EHR

Allows rapid access to side-by-side comparisons of current and prior images with Philips IntelliSpace viewers.

The full imaging picture–on demand

Simple, efficient access to every image you need–whenever you need it. With the complete picture in view, you can make informed patient decisions.

ordered icon
Non-ordered and ordered images
organized icon
All images highly organized
ordered icon
No searching for scattered images

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand