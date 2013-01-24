Search terms
IntelliSpace Image Capture includes intuitive applications that rapidly place images right where they belong. It uploads images in seconds, captures point-of-care orders, and links images directly to your EMR.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Capture sources of non-ordered imaging/data into your archive
Move images to where they need to be
Integrate images into your existing archives seamlessly
Enable easy access to image data through patient records in the EHR
