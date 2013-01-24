Home
IntelliSpace Exchange Sharing data, simply and securely

IntelliSpace Exchange

Sharing data, simply and securely

Smooth, simple, and secure data sharing, by supporting standards-based interoperability. Enables easy access to imaging and patient data across multi-hospital sites and large referral networks.

Features
Easy access to studies of external institutions

Receive patient data from referring institutions through easy steps.
Seamless integration with Philips IntelliSpace Radiology

Preconfigured to connect to IntelliSpace PACS, IntelliSpace Radiology and IntelliSpace Anywhere.
On-premise deployment

Implemented seamlessly into your existing IntelliSpace PACS or IntelliSpace Radiology infrastructure.
Secure access

Advanced access tools, patient consent management, and robust data privacy so information stays in safe hands and you stay in control.
Standards-based and future proof solution

Scalable, open standards-based solution designed to grow with your organization.

Benefits that matter to clinical teams and their patients

Differences that matter to clinical teams

  • Timely access to longitudinal patient medical record
  • Contributes to a comprehensive view of patient’s imaging history to support diagnostic confidence
  • Enhanced continuity of care

Differences that matter to patients

  • Faster time to diagnosis
  • No need for CDs or DVDs
  • Lower risk of repeat or unnecessary procedures for better management of patient radiation-dose exposure

In Healthcare, data matters

Indeed, patients’ lives may depend upon it. But data matters much more if people have easy access to it — if they can put that data to prompt and productive use exactly where it’s needed.
 

Today, we surely have no shortage of data. Now there’s a pressing need to share data widely across:

  • An ever-expanding number of specialty radiology and reading centers
  • Large referring networks
  • Multi-hospital sites
The data you need, when and where you need it.

Quickly and easily upload and download diagnostic imaging data, reducing the need to burn CDs or DVDs and saving valuable time and resources.

Role- and privilege-based access controls, so you determine who can view your images and reports.

Streamlined communications with referring institutions. Those institutions have no software installation required and no RIS or PACS dependencies, which may help you grow your referral network.
Streamline the transfer and management of imaging data with IntelliSpace Exchange

Simple steps for image sharing

Healthcare is complex

IntelliSpace Exchange makes image sharing easier

  • Greater visibility with patient data in a single overview and less time spent transferring imaging data
  • Enhance patient satisfaction with shorter waiting times
  • Future-proof solution that is both secure and scalable

Unlock patient data from different platforms

In any healthcare environment, seamless access to data and efficient workflow is critical. It is put to the test by technological innovations and the ever-increasing need for cross-disciplinary collaboration between physicians. Complete and reliable exchange of information is the challenge. By flawlessly linking information from different sources (such as Files, Results, Images), all data is brought together. Sharing data, simply and securely.
Learn more about our Interoperability platform.
