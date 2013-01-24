IntelliSpace Exchange

- Timely access to longitudinal patient medical record
- Contributes to a comprehensive view of patient’s imaging history to support diagnostic confidence
- Enhanced continuity of care
Smooth, simple, and secure data sharing, by supporting standards-based interoperability. Enables easy access to imaging and patient data across multi-hospital sites and large referral networks.
Easy access to studies of external institutions
Seamless integration with Philips IntelliSpace Radiology
On-premise deployment
Secure access
Standards-based and future proof solution
Indeed, patients’ lives may depend upon it. But data matters much more if people have easy access to it — if they can put that data to prompt and productive use exactly where it’s needed.
Today, we surely have no shortage of data. Now there’s a pressing need to share data widely across:
