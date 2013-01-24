Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
Wireless design enhances patient mobility
Flexible interoperability expands connectivity options
Intuitive user interface (GUI) simplifies workflow
Sophisticated algorithms support confident diagnoses
|PC Display
|
|Display Resolution
|
|Display Size
|
|Treadmills
|
|CPET
|
|Printer
|
|Ergometers
|
|Virtual Device Support
|
|NIBP/SPO2
|
|ECG Wireless Receiver
|
|2 Analog + 1 TTL Output
|
|PC Connection
|
|Wireless Data Transmission to AIM
|
|Signal Acquisition Rate
|
|On-Device Display
|
|Power
|
|Power Duration
|
|Power-Save
|
|10-Lead Wire, Single Connector Patient Lead Set
|
|Lengths
|
|Dimension
|
|Load Capacity
|
|Power Supply
|
|Weight
|
|AC Mains
|
|ECG Data
|
|High Pass
|
|Low Pass
|
|Part #: 989803196121
|
|Part #: 989803195861
|
|Part #: 989803197451
|
|Part #: 989803197221
|
|Part #: 989803180801
|
|Part #: 989803180121
|
|Part #: 989803180141
|
|Part #: 989803180131
|
|Part #: 989803180151
|
|Part #: 989803180161
|
|Part #: 989803180181
|
|Part #: 989803180171
|
|Part #: 989803180191
|
|Part #: 40420A
|
|Part #: 40493E
|
|Part #: M1708A
|
|Part #: M1710A
|
|Part #: M2481A
|
|Part #: M2483A
|
|Part #: M2485A
|
|Part #: M2486A
|
|Part #: M2202A
|
|Part #: 13944B
|
|LAN or WLAN
|
|2 RS232 Ports
|
|Memory
|
|Hard Disk
|
|CD-ROM Drive
|
|External Connectivity
|
|Keyboard
|
|Mouse
|
|Windows 10 Professional
|
|Philips-Supplied Thermal Printer
|
|Customer-Supplied Networked Printer
|
|Customer-Supplied USB Laser Printer
|
|File Export Formats
|
|ADT/Orders
|
|DICOM
|
|Remote Review
|
