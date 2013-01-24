Home
HeartStart FR3 Defibrillator

HeartStart FR3

Defibrillator

The HeartStart FR3 is Philips best professional-grade AED with advanced features for the professional responder.

Easy to use so you’re fast to respond

The FR3 is fast to use with peel and place SMART Pads III that are suitable for adults and children. It’s small, lightweight, and can be maneuvered in tight places. Quick Shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery. And responders can quickly disconnect the FR3 and reconnect to the HeartStart MRx for a fast hand-off to the next level of care.
Rich clinical information to drive patient care

The FR3 delivers patient-specific guidance for the most appropriate initial therapy. For non-cardiac arrest patients, using the 3-Lead ECG cable helps you assess their condition. You get the information you need for confident decision-making. Plus, Philips add-on data management solutions help support a culture of continuous improvement and excellence.
Built to endure and designed for flexibility

The FR3 is built for harsh environments. It is tested to stringent military standards, meets IP55 rating for protection against dust and jetting water, and passes a 1,100 pound crush test. Plus, FR3 is a highly flexible platform so you can configure it for a wide range of current and evolving protocols.
CPR Quality

  • Quick shock reduces the time between hands-off and shock delivery
 
Case
  • Small, light, and easy-to-maneuver in tight places
  • Tested to military standards and is US Army Airworthiness Release (AWR) certified
Pads
  • Pre-connected pads with no pouch to open
  • Easily hands off to Philips MRx defibrillator-monitor
  • Pads can be used on adults and children
  • Infant/Child Key automatically adjusts therapy for infant/child protocols
 
Software
  • Integrates with Philips data management software solutions
 
Battery
  • Delivers 300 shocks or 10 hours (with QCPR) of monitoring if configured

Visit our AED support portal for How-To videos, user manuals, and product documents.
Looking for AED consumables or supplies? We have a wide selection of AED spare parts and accessories.
