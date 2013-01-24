Home
HeartStart FR3 Defibrillator

HeartStart FR3

Defibrillator

The HeartStart FR3 is Philips best professional-grade AED with advanced features for the professional responder.

Specifications

Models
  • Models 861388 text display 861389 ECG and text display
Waveform
  • SMART Biphasic Truncated Exponential waveform parameters adjust as a function of patient impedance.
Shock delivery
  • Via defibrillator pads placed in the anterior-anterior position for adults, infants and children.
Indicators
  • High-rez LCD, beeper, voice prompts, tones, speaker, connector socket, ready light, shock button
Advanced mode
  • Advanced mode Configurable using optional HeartStart Configure software
Screen
  • Screen LCD color display, 320 x 240 pixels. 2.8˝ x 2.1˝ (7.2 cm x 5.4 cm)
Bandwidth
  • Bandwidth 1 Hz to 30 Hz (-3dB), nominal (non-diagnostic)
Monitored Lead
  • Monitored lead Lead II using anterior-anterior adult pads placement
Size
  • 2.7˝ high x 5.3˝ wide x 8.7˝ deep (6.9 cm x 13.5 cm x 22.1 cm)
Weight
  • 3 lbs 8 oz (1.6 kg) with FR3 primary battery installed
Sealing
  • Meets IEC529 class IP55 with battery installed
Operating Temperature
  • Operating/standby: 32°–122°F (0°– 50°C)
Operating Altitude
  • Meets IEC 60601-1:5.3 (1013 to 572 mbar (hPa), equivalent to air pressure from 0 to 15,000 feet; 0 to 4,572 meters)
Shock/Drop Abuse Tolerance
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 516.5, Procedure IV (after a one-meter drop to any edge, corner, or surface in standby mode)
Vibration
  • Meets MIL-STD-810F 514.5 C-17
ECG analysis
  • Evaluates impedance of pads for contact, ECG rhythm and signal quality; detect artifact & pacemaker
Quick Shock
  • Typically arms in 8 seconds from the end of the “Stop CPR” prompt
Sensitivity/specificity
  • Meets AAMI DF80 requirements and AHA recommendations for adult defibrillation
SMART CPR
  • Evaluates key characteristics of the presenting VF and determines the initial therapy.
Type
  • Type 12 VDC, 4.7 Ah, lithium manganese dioxide Long-life primary cells
Capacity
  • Please consult User’s Manual for capacity specifications.
Standby life
  • 3 years minimum when stored under standby environmental conditions (battery installed)
Shelf life
  • 5 years
Application
  • Peel and place pads can be removed from packaging and stored in carry case.
Function
  • Selects therapy for infants or children under 55 lbs (25 kg) or 8 years old
Function
  • Function Stores a minimum of 8 hours of ECG, event, and, if configured, voice recording.
Function
  • Places FR3 into a scenario-based training mode and simulates shock therapy
Type
  • 10.8 Volt, 4.5 Ah Li-ion battery

