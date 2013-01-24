Home
EarlyVue Vital signs monitor

EarlyVue VS30

Vital signs monitor

Philips EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor unleashes the power of automated Early Warning Scoring (EWS) to help you quickly pinpoint subtle signs of patient deterioration, and confidently deliver proactive care. Early detection, intelligent intervention.

    Automate patient data input
    Connect to the EMR or HIS

    Auto-populate user and patient demographics with a license-free barcode scanner to reduce the potential for manual transcription errors. EarlyVue VS30 streams patient data directly to your EMR or HIS via HL-7 or IntelliBridge Enterprise.
    Put the flow in workflow

    This vital signs monitor can be tailored to your hospital, your protocols and the way you work. Document full patient assessments with up to 35 customizable fields using QuickCapture. Automate EWS calculations to accelerate care with QuickAlerts. And simplify data flow to and from your hospital systems with the QuickCheck feature.
    Monitor vital signs and more

    When patient conditions require close attention, switch from spot check to automatic (programmable) interval monitoring of critical vital signs. Monitor noninvasive blood pressure, SpO₂, pulse, CO₂ and respiration rate. Includes Masimo rainbow SETᵀᴹ options.
    Protect patient privacy

    Our risk-based, in-depth security approach unites Linux OS, secure Wi-Fi with optional FIPS 140-2, and a variety of configuration choices to protect the privacy of patients and the integrity of their data.
    Grows with your needs

    The EarlyVueVS30 readily scales to keep pace with growth of your hospital and evolving needs. Start with basic vital signs monitoring, then add advanced measurements, scanners, security, communications and more over time.
    Support and clinical services

    Clinical education eases growing pains

    Philips clinical and change management services can help streamline your hospital’s general care workflow. Choose from a range of options designed to harness the full potential of your Early VS30 monitors to improve clinical workflow and enhance patient care.
    Ease your workflow

    Intuitive to learn and use

    An intuitive user interface and 10” touchscreen display help to shorten the learning curve and reduce training time – even for less experienced staff. The EarlyVue VS30 is an ideal choice for organizations that need to manage frequent turnover.
    Central device dashboard

    Simple to manage

    Philips Device Management Dashboard is a convenient tool for centrally managing your network of devices from one remote location: configure monitors, install software upgrades, monitor device performance, manage battery life and more.
