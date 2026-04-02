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NBP cuffs and accessories
Easy Care Assortment Kit
Easy Care Assortment Kit
Cuff
NBP cuffs and accessories
Easy Care Assortment Kit
Cuff
NBP cuffs and accessories
Consists of 6 cuffs: 1 M4552B Infant, 1 M4553B Pediatric, 1 M4554B Small Adult, 1 M4555B Adult, 1 M4557B Large Adult, 1 M4559B Thigh
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Technical support
Specifications
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Cuff Size
Infant; Pediatric; Small Adult; Adult; Large Adult; Thigh
Bladder Width
Various
Bladder Length
Various
Number of Hoses
1
Cuff Connector Style
Bayonet
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, M8105A, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AT, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Product Category
NIBP
Product Type
Cuff
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.960
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
6 cuffs per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1598B, M1599B
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Easy Care Assortment Kit, 6 sizes Cuff - Philips