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Monitor networking
IntelliVue Smart-hopping Network
IntelliVue Smart-hopping Network
Wireless network
Monitor networking
IntelliVue Smart-hopping Network
Wireless network
Monitor networking
The proprietary Philips IntelliVue Smart-hopping WMTS Network operates in the 1.4 GHz band, providing bidirectional communication between IntelliVue devices and the IntelliVue Information Center.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue Smart-hopping Network wireless network
(432.21 KB)
Product Brochure
(902.82 KB)
Whitepaper
Product Whitepaper
(586.87 KB)
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Hospital-wide coverage
Deterministic roaming for peak performance
Intelligent radio provides a “smart hop”
Features
Hospital-wide coverage
IntelliVue Smart-hopping allows several users to share the same frequency by dividing the signal into different time slots, supporting a capacity of up to 1024 devices.
Deterministic roaming for peak performance
IntelliVue Smart-hopping determines when and where to roam, considering retry errors and signal strength to deliver excellent performance.
Intelligent radio provides a “smart hop”
IntelliVue Smart-hopping is based on a cognitive radio signal which “hops” to a new frequency and time slot when interference is detected, providing excellent signal-to-noise performance.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue Smart-hopping Network wireless network
PDF
|
432.21 KB
Product Brochure
PDF
|
902.82 KB
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