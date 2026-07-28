The IntelliVue MX40 patient wearable monitor gives you technology, intelligent design, and innovative features you expect from Philips – in a device light enough and small enough to be comfortably worn by ambulatory patients.
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Patients may comfortably move around the care unit or the hospital with IntelliVue MX40, while they are wirelessly monitored at the IntelliVue Information Center iX.
Durable, easy to clean and disinfect
IntelliVue MX40 features a unique cable connector designed to reduce collection of soil and liquids, and a case design that withstands high level disinfectants, including periodic sterilization.
Alarm management based on your clinical protocols
When in the patient vicinity or while ambulating a patient, the IntelliVue MX40 will show alarms only at the Information Center and can be configured to display and sound alarms based on your clinical needs.