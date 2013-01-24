Search terms
The IntelliVue MX550 pairs powerful bedside monitoring with the reassurance of a battery backup. Supplying comprehensive patient information at a glance, it can make a real difference when multiple patients and priorities need attention.
15"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
Ambient light adjustment for readability in virtually any environment
Connectivity options help you make the most of your EMR
Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
Portable design allows you to take monitoring with you
