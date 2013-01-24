Search terms
The Philips Avalon CL wireless fetal monitoring solution helps reduce the amount of cables in your OB department and expands your intrapartum and antepartum measurement parameters including the measurement of fetal heart rate of triplets.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
No cables means moms have freedom to move
Monitor twins, triplets and mom, too
Part of a wireless OB department
Three types of transducers
Thanks to the wireless capabilities of the Avalon CL maternal and fetal heart monitoring solution, mothers can move around freely and caregivers can access patient information remotely. Watch this video to see how the Burnside Hospital in Australia delivers a new birthing experience for mothers, OB clinicians and nurses.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand