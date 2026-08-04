Disclaimer

1. Please consult your Philips sales representative about the use of either an existing wireless network (802.11), or the IntelliVue Smart-Hopping network.

2. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit.

3. See the IntelliVue MX100 Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.

4. Provides over 6 years of backwards compatibility with Patient Information Center hardware (may require software upgrade).

5. ECG/Resp, FAST SpO₂, NBP every 15min, Brightness set to Optimum

The monitor is intended for use by trained health care professionals in a hospital environment.

Products/features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

The MX100 can be used in ground-based transport environments such as road ambulance. Not for use in helicopters or airplanes. Refer to the IFU and technical data sheet for tested and passed transport standards.

Products and/or features may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.