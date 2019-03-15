Search terms

MMX Multi-Measurement Module

Measurement Module

The Philips IntelliVue MMX works with or without measurement extensions to add measurements to a Philips IntelliVue patient monitor. For patient transfer, the MMX transfers patient cables, settings, along with patient demographics, measurement data, and trends from one monitor to the next. This helps you reduce transition times, and maintain a consistent medical record.

Features
Built to last
Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.
Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.
With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.
With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.
IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹
IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹
IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²
IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²
Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.

Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.
Hospitals can be hectic, stressful environments. The IntelliVue MMX is a rugged device designed to withstand the bumps, bounces, and everyday rigors of monitoring in hospital, including during patient transport. We have tested it to survive drops from up to 1 meter (3.3 feet), so if it falls, it can absorb the impact.
With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.

With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.
With more than one million IntelliVue patient monitors sold since 2002, the IntelliVue product family has a proven track record for quality. We followed accepted design guidelines to allow easy serviceability with the IntelliVue MMX multi-measurement module. A modular structure and innovative slide-out drawer design make all the components simple, quick, and inexpensive to access, remove, and replace.
IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹

IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹
IntelliVue MMX supports your infection control cleaning protocols. All MMX surfaces are built using innovative, chemical-resistant housing materials. We designed them to withstand a wide range of cleaning agents, so you can use aggressive disinfectants without damaging the device.¹
IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²
IntelliVue MMX integrates easily with your existing IntelliVue patient monitoring solution. It works with your IntelliVue measurement extensions, host monitors, Patient Information Center (Classic and PIC iX), and other components. This helps to extend the lifecycle of your patient monitoring solutions and lower your total cost of ownership.²

  • The MMX’s housing materials have been shown to resist deterioration up to 60 times longer than its predecessor. See the Instructions for Use for a complete list of recommended agents.
  • Provides more than 15 years of backward compatibility with existing IntelliVue patient monitors (upgrade may be required).
  • Masimo, Rainbow and SET are registered trademarks of Masimo Corporation.
  • Nellcor and OxiMax are trademarks of Covidien AG or its affiliate.

