Allura Xper Interventional X-ray system

Allura Xper FD 10 - DS

Interventional X-ray system

Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD10 X-ray system is factory refurbished to like-new condition. This advanced system offers high resolution imaging to support minimally invasive cardiac surgery & cardiovascular procedures.

Features
Flat Detector Technology

Flat Detector Technology delivers exceptional image quality

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector provides excellent image quality at a low patient X-ray dose. The complete imaging pipeline breaks new ground for diagnostic cardiovascular and minimally invasive cardiac procedures. It provides sharp visualization of small anatomical details and objects to enhance confidence during procedures.
Xper Settings

Xper Settings to streamline procedures

Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.
Allura 3D-CA || Advanced imaging support

Allura 3D-CA for clear insight into tortuous vasculature

Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by reducing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Refurbishment process

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
BodyGuard patient protection || Efficient workflow1

BodyGuard patient protection to avoid delays

Philips exclusive BodyGuard patient protection mechanism enables the use of high rotation and angulation speeds. It uses capacitive sensing to determine the location of the patient or other objects and prevent collision, while allowing stand positioning at speeds of up to 25° per second. BodyGuard may help prevent time-consuming delays.
StentBoost

StentBoost to enhance visualization

StentBoost is a simple, quick, and cost-effective tool to enhance stent visualization in the coronary arteries. With the StentBoost Subtract feature, you can even see the stent in relation to the vessel wall as you are working. This image can support you in placing the stent accurately the first time, may shorten procedures, and potentially reduce the need for additional ones.
Award winning program

Award winning program means winning performance

Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.

