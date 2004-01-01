Search terms

Allura Xper FD 20 Circular Edition

Refurbished Interventional X-ray system

Bring advanced interventions to your angio suite with cutting-edge technology, brilliant image quality and clinical performance. Philips Allura Xper FD20 Circular Edition X-ray system is designed to support your practice far into the future.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.

Flat Detector Technology

Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector provides excellent image quality at a low patient X-ray dose. The complete 2048 x 2048 imaging pipeline breaks new ground for interventional procedures with 2k imaging capabilities. The Allura imaging chain captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional angiography systems.

Xper Settings

Xper Settings to streamline procedures

Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.

Multi-modality imaging

Multi-modality imaging supports informed decisions

This X-ray system brings together images and information from a variety of imaging modalities, including CT, MR, ultrasound and others, in your work area to support informed decision making.

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.

Allura 3D-RA

Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization

Philips Allura 3D-RA generates 3D visualization of pathologies from a single rotational angiography run in a few seconds. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral areas. Additional features compensate for patient movement and ensure high contrast resolution for all applications.

Award winning program

Award winning program means winning performance

Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.

XperCT

XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab

XperCT brings CT-like imaging to interventional systems. You can use it to assess soft tissue, bone structure, and stent deployment before, during and after interventional procedures. During procedures, it helps you avoid structures and identify vessels feeding tumors.

Flat Detector Technology

Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution

Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector provides excellent image quality at a low patient X-ray dose. The complete 2048 x 2048 imaging pipeline breaks new ground for interventional procedures with 2k imaging capabilities. The Allura imaging chain captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional angiography systems.

Xper Settings

Xper Settings to streamline procedures

Xper allows each user to customize system functions to match their workflow and procedures. System operation becomes an experience that can aid confident and fast diagnosis.

Multi-modality imaging

Multi-modality imaging supports informed decisions

This X-ray system brings together images and information from a variety of imaging modalities, including CT, MR, ultrasound and others, in your work area to support informed decision making.

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.

Allura 3D-RA

Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization

Philips Allura 3D-RA generates 3D visualization of pathologies from a single rotational angiography run in a few seconds. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral areas. Additional features compensate for patient movement and ensure high contrast resolution for all applications.

Award winning program

Award winning program means winning performance

Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.

XperCT

XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab

XperCT brings CT-like imaging to interventional systems. You can use it to assess soft tissue, bone structure, and stent deployment before, during and after interventional procedures. During procedures, it helps you avoid structures and identify vessels feeding tumors.

  • * Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.

