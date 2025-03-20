Achieva dStream 3.0T Circular Edition
Refurbished 3.0T MR system
HC889222Refurbished MRI systems
We’ve designed Achieva dStream 3.0T – Circular Edition with the performance that helps you explore with confidence, perform advanced clinical imaging that supports referrals, and conduct routine imaging efficiently. Thanks in part to exceptional Quasar Dual gradient performance, your patients benefit from digital imaging that opens the door to personalized care. Available as Advanced Circular Edition version, with a new back-end.

Clinical image gallery

  • Axial SWIp - Modulus (left) and Phase (right)
    Axial SWIp - Modulus (left) and Phase (right)
  • PDw SPAIR TSE (dS Flex M + dS Posterior coil)
    PDw SPAIR TSE (dS Flex M + dS Posterior coil)
Features
Drive clinical performance
Use our Premium Image Quality¹ and the digital clarity and speed of dStream digital broadband MR to enhance diagnostic information, every time, within the available time slot.
Work at the forefront of clinical excellence
Explore new clinical pathways in oncology, neuroscience, and heart disease with our Advanced MRI capabilities.
dStream
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR⁴ and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Specifications
  • Xtend magnet system
    Magnet weight
    4500
    Bore design
    60
    Maximum FOV
    50
    Typical homogeneity at 40 cm DSV
    ≤ 0.57
    HeliumSave technology (Zero boil-off)
    Yes
    Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
    0 l /hr
  • Quasar Dual gradients
    Max. amplitude for each axis
    80 mT/m
    Max. slew rate for each axis
    200 T/m/s
    Max. sustained power per axis
    60
  • RF transmit
    Parallel RF transmission
    Yes
    Output power
    2 x 18
    Number of independent RF amplifiers
    2
  • Resolution parameters
    Max. scan matrix
    1024 (2048 optional)
    Max. number of slices
    1024
    Highest in-plane resolution
    5
  • Patient environment
    Bore design
    60
    Flare on both ends
    Yes
    Tunnel flare
    110
    Maximum weight capacity
    250 kg (550lbs)
    Maximum weight capacity
    250 kg (550 lbs)
    Patient transport system (optional)
    FlexTrak
    Patient trasnport system (optional)
    FlexTrak
    Wireless patient physiological synchronization
    Yes
    Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
    Yes
  • Site Planning
    Total gantry installed weight
    ≤ 5800
    Minimum siting requirement
    30 m²
  • dStream workflow
    FlexCoverage Posterior coil
    Yes
    FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
    Yes
    FlexConnect connectors
    Yes
    FlexTrak tabletop
    Yes
    FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
    Yes
    FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
    Yes
    FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
    Yes
  • iPatient efficiency assistance
    SmartStart
    Yes
    SmartSelect
    Yes
    SmartExam (optional)
    Yes
    SmartLine (package dependent)
    Yes
    SmartLink (package dependent)
    Yes
  • dStream RF receive
    Number of independent receive channels
    Channel independent
    Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
    Inside the coil
    Signal chain from coil to reconstructer
    Fully digital
    Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
    Digital
    Signal chain from connector to magnet
    Digital
    Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
    Digital

Documentation

Product Whitepaper Philips Ingenia MR system
PDF|607.25 KB
Disclaimer
1. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller.
2. Compared to Achieva
3, 4. Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system.
5. Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants by strictly following the Instructions For Use
6. MultiTransmit 4D is not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.