Ingenia 1.5T Evolution Circular Edition
Refurbished 1.5T MR System
HC889225Refurbished MRI systems
  • Smart Workflow solutions
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Standard Product Photograph

Ingenia 1.5T Evolution Circular Edition

Refurbished 1.5T MR System
HC889225Refurbished MRI systems
The Ingenia 1.5T Evolution¹ Circular Edition can boost your performance with innovative SmartWorkflow solutions that includes AI-driven patient sensing technology, in-room guidance and exam automation. Philips SmartSpeed allows you to speed up scan time nearly 3 times with no loss in image quality, in both 2D- and 3D scanning and for all anatomies.² A positive patient experience is supported through an immersive audio-visual experience that calms and guides patients through MR exams. It also provides clinical confidence, with consistent and reproducible high image quality even for challenging anatomies.

Clinical image gallery

  • T1w TSE (post gado)
    T1w TSE (post gado)
  • DWIBS
    DWIBS
  • 3D T2w TSE SpineVIEW
    3D T2w TSE SpineVIEW
  • T2w TSE MultiVane XD
    T2w TSE MultiVane XD
  • 3D NerveVIEW (Lumbar Plexus)
    3D NerveVIEW (Lumbar Plexus)
  • T2w TSE
    T2w TSE
  • SmartExam
    SmartExam
  • Knee
    Knee
  • Lumbar Spine
    Lumbar Spine
  • MCRP
    MCRP
  • T2w TSE
    T2w TSE
  • Large FOV Fat-free imaging
    Large FOV Fat-free imaging
  • T2w TSE FatSat MultiVane XD
    T2w TSE FatSat MultiVane XD
  • 4D FreeBreathing
    4D FreeBreathing
Features
Speed without compromise
Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed without compromise via award-winning AI technology³ and a state-of-the-art Compressed SENSE speed engine. It increases imaging speed by up to a factor of 3⁴, provides up to 65% greater resolution⁴ to deliver outstanding image quality, and is compatible with 97% of clinical protocols⁵. It covers motion imaging, imaging near implants, free-breathing imaging and diffusion-weighted imaging to address the needs of a broad range of patients in various conditions.
Speed without compromise
Increase productivity with Smart Workflow
Allow your staff to focus less on technology, and fully engage with patients. By reducing and simplifying the number of steps needed for patient preparation, even new operators who have never worked with the scanner can proceed with confidence. Smart Workflow guides and coaches where required and automates where possible achieving high productivity while enabling your staff to focus on patients.
Increase. prodvty. Smart WF
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Provide up to four image types in one single scan, including with/without fat suppression contrasts, in routine scan times and resolution simultaneously, you can easily replace your favorite routine TSE scans with it. mDIXON XD TSE will enable you to enhance your imaging strategies by simplifying your routine TSE procedures.
Fast, uniform, complete and consistent fat-free imaging
Specifications
  • Xtend Magnet System
    Magnet weight
    3060
    Bore design
    70
    Maximum FOV
    55
    Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
    ≤ 0.9
    HeliumSave technology
    Yes (zero boil-off)
    Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
    0.0
  • Omega gradients
    Max. amplitude for each axis
    33 mT/m
    Max. slew rate for each axis
    120 T/m/s
  • Omega HP gradients
    Max. amplitude for each axis
    45 mT/m
    Max. slew rate for each axis
    200 T/m/s
  • RF Receive
    Number of independent receive channels
    Channel independent
    Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
    Inside the coil, close to receive elements
    Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
    Fully digital
    dStream
    Yes
  • Siting information
    Minimum siting requirement
    3.4 m x 5.3 m⁶
    Ceiling height (minimum)
    2.5 m
  • SmartWorkflow
    Guided exam set-up
    Yes
    Auto patient centering
    Yes
    Touchless respiratory-triggering
    Yes
    In-room exam start
    Yes
    ScanWise Implant
    Yes
    Automated planning and scanning
    Yes
    Automated patient coaching
    Yes
    Automated post-processing
    Yes

Documentation

Product brochure
PDF|2.43 MB
Disclaimer
1 Ingenia 1.5T Evolution is a special configuration of Ingenia 1.5T registered product.
2 Compared to SENSE imaging
3 Dynamics are reconstructed at prescribed temporal resolution and will contain data shared from earlier and later time points.
4 Compared to eTHRIVE in subjects unable to hold their breath.
5 Check for compatibility with your Philips representative.
6 5.6 m in case of complete patient table length stroke.
8. Adaptive-C-SENSE technology used by SmartSpeed won the Fast MRI Challenge hosted by Facebook and New York Langone Health in 2019
9. Compared to Philips SENSE
10. On average, measured across a sample of sited from Philips MR Installed Base
11. Compared to a workstation
12. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.