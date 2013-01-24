Search terms
Philips Diamond Select Brilliance CT 16-slice scanner is a high-performance system. It’s ideally suited for routine CT studies, CTA, and advanced motion-sensitive applications, such as CT colonography and pulmonary studies.
Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput
DoseWise for dose efficiency
Brilliance Workspace options to increase efficiency
iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures
Award winning program means winning performance
