Brilliance CT scanner

Brilliance CT 16 slice - DS

CT scanner

Philips Diamond Select Brilliance CT 16-slice scanner is a high-performance system. It’s ideally suited for routine CT studies, CTA, and advanced motion-sensitive applications, such as CT colonography and pulmonary studies.

Features
Fast scanning and reconstruction || Brilliant performance

Fast scanning and reconstruction increases throughput

This system offers fast scan times of 0.4 sec*, full gantry rotation, temporal resolution as low as 53 msec, and reconstruction rates of up to 20 ips*.
DoseWise for dose efficiency || KBA

DoseWise for dose efficiency

Philips DoseWise approach is designed to help you achieve exceptional dose efficiency to enhance patient care without compromising image quality.
Brilliance Workspace options || Efficient workflow1

Brilliance Workspace options to increase efficiency

The Brilliance Extended Workspace delivers advanced clinical applications to a dedicated PC, allowing staff to improve workflow by working independently of the scanner. The Brilliance Workspace Portal option makes it possible for users to work efficiently with extremely large data sets from a typical laptop or home computer, wherever they are.
iDose⁴ for personalized image || Efficient workflow1

iDose4* for personalized image quality based on your patients’ needs at low dose.

In combination with the advanced technologies of the Brilliance scanner, this provides a unique approach to managing important factors in patient care – a new era in low energy, low dose and low injected contrast imaging. iDose4* reconstruction is achieved in seconds rather than minutes.
Refurbishment process || Best practice refurbishment

Refurbishment process provides like-new condition

Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough refurbishment process.
Philips MRC X-ray tube || Brilliant performance

Philips MRC X-ray tube supports long procedures

Philips patented MRC X-ray tube provides the necessary heat capacity for longer scan times, enabling thin-slice imaging.
Award winning program || Best practice refurbishment

Award winning program means winning performance

Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.
  • *Optional

