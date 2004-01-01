By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Philips MRC X-ray tube
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
Brilliance Workspace options
Brilliance Workspace options to increase efficiency
The Brilliance Extended Workspace delivers advanced clinical applications to a dedicated PC, allowing staff to improve workflow by working independently of the scanner. The Brilliance Workspace Portal option makes it possible for users to work efficiently with extremely large data sets from a typical laptop or home computer, wherever
they are.
Award winning program
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.
Advanced clinical capabilities
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
This system offers a range of new and targeted advances, including low-dose cardiac imaging, 3D volume software, and expanded portal capabilities.
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Philips MRC X-ray tube
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
With its segmented anode and spiral groove bearing design, the MRC X-ray tube was designed to meet the increased tube performance demands of MDCT and patient throughput, while maintaining tube dependability and inherent capacity for all examinations.
Refurbishment process
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Each Diamond Select system is factory refurbished and can be customer configured with the latest compatible software upgrades. To maintain the high standards set by Philips and meet your stringent performance requirements, all Diamond Select systems undergo a thorough five-step refurbishment process.
Brilliance Workspace options
Brilliance Workspace options to increase efficiency
The Brilliance Extended Workspace delivers advanced clinical applications to a dedicated PC, allowing staff to improve workflow by working independently of the scanner. The Brilliance Workspace Portal option makes it possible for users to work efficiently with extremely large data sets from a typical laptop or home computer, wherever
they are.
Award winning program
Award winning program means winning performance
Philips Refurbishment program is winner of a Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award for Product Quality Leadership (2010). This underscores the quality and care that goes into each of our Diamond Select systems.
Advanced clinical capabilities
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
This system offers a range of new and targeted advances, including low-dose cardiac imaging, 3D volume software, and expanded portal capabilities.
* Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
** Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
