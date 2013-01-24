Search terms
Philips Diamond Select Brilliance CT 64-slice is one of the most advanced CT systems. It can expand clinical boundaries in cardiac, pulmonary, trauma, and pediatric imaging.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
The Power of two
Advanced clinical capabilities make your work easier
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
MRC X-ray tube reduces waiting between sequences
Brilliance Workspace options to increase efficiency
Scan to Scan consistency
Award winning program means winning performance
Begin reading early with IntelliSpace Portal preprocessing
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand