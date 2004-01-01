Search terms

CT Big Bore

For a legacy that lives large: think big

CT Big Bore is designed as a CT simulator to meet the needs of radiation oncology, focusing on accuracy, patient positioning, imaging performance, and intuitive workflow.

Features
CT Big Bore offers advanced tools to facilitate accurate efficient patient marking and simulation workflow. Featuring 60 cm true scan FOV for full anatomic visualization. It provides spatial positioning accuracy of less than 2mm between the imaging plane and the laser marking plane for confidence in patient marking. This meets the AAPM TG 66.

Speed time to treatment
Efficiently move from scan to plan with virtual simulation and patient marking integrated at the scanner. The Philips TumorLOC application offers an accurate and efficient workflow for patient marking and virtual simulation directly from the scanner console. Tools assist with isocenter localization, generating maximum, minimum and average intensity projections, contouring target volumes and critical structures, beam placement, and machine characterizations for routine and respiratory-correlated studies.

The Power of Two
Philips provides two leading technologies that can improve image quality. iDose4* improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they product high image quality with reduced artifacts.

Imaging and treatment

Where imaging and treatment planning meet

While excellent image quality is the foundation for accurate contouring and treatment plans, radiation oncology demands more. The CT Big Bore offers superb imaging and simulation solutions that integrate with your department workflow for the accuracy and efficiency cancer care requires.

Managing motion

Managing motion for treatment confidence

The Pulmonary Toolkit for Oncology provides a comprehensive set of tools for evaluating tumor motion and aids in making clinical decisions

Focus on the patient

Focus on the patient…workflow powered by iPatient

iPatient provides patient-centered imaging – including imaging for simulation and treatment planning – providing consistent image quality from scan to scan. iPatient features a simple user interface to manage image quality, dose, and speed of acquisition. Drive confidence and consistency with dedicated ExamCards for oncology as well as diagnostic CT procedures.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, **

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

Speed time to treatment
Efficiently move from scan to plan with virtual simulation and patient marking integrated at the scanner. The Philips TumorLOC application offers an accurate and efficient workflow for patient marking and virtual simulation directly from the scanner console. Tools assist with isocenter localization, generating maximum, minimum and average intensity projections, contouring target volumes and critical structures, beam placement, and machine characterizations for routine and respiratory-correlated studies.

The Power of Two
Philips provides two leading technologies that can improve image quality. iDose4* improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants. Together they product high image quality with reduced artifacts.

Imaging and treatment

Where imaging and treatment planning meet

While excellent image quality is the foundation for accurate contouring and treatment plans, radiation oncology demands more. The CT Big Bore offers superb imaging and simulation solutions that integrate with your department workflow for the accuracy and efficiency cancer care requires.

Managing motion

Managing motion for treatment confidence

The Pulmonary Toolkit for Oncology provides a comprehensive set of tools for evaluating tumor motion and aids in making clinical decisions

Focus on the patient

Focus on the patient…workflow powered by iPatient

iPatient provides patient-centered imaging – including imaging for simulation and treatment planning – providing consistent image quality from scan to scan. iPatient features a simple user interface to manage image quality, dose, and speed of acquisition. Drive confidence and consistency with dedicated ExamCards for oncology as well as diagnostic CT procedures.

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition, **

Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price** compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

  • * Improved image quality as defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
  • ** Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.

