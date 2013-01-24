Home
Disposable covers for Squishon mattress  Infant positioning aid

Disposable covers for Squishon mattress 

Infant positioning aid

Disposable covers make it easy to use on multiple patients since you only need to change the cover and not the whole mattress when using the Squishon mattress with a new patient. The mattress provides a soft surface that is designed to help relieve pressure points, protect fragile skin and encourage proper positioning.

Product details
Product Category
  • Positioning
Patient Application
  • Infant/ neonate
Product Type
  • Squishon mattress
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.0227kg
Packaging Unit
  • 25/case

