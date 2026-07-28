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Ultrasound
D5cwc Transducer
D5cwc Transducer
Doppler imaging transducer
Ultrasound
D5cwc Transducer
Doppler imaging transducer
Ultrasound
]
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Doppler imaging technology
5 MHz frequency range
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
Doppler imaging
Number of elements
-
Frequency range
-
Array Type
-
Aperture
-
Field of view
-
Volume of field of view
-
Modes
Dedicated 5 MHz continuous wave Doppler
Applications
Deep venous and arterial applications
Biopsy capable
No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
No
Physical dimensions
-
Disclaimer
Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
Philips - D5cwc Doppler imaging transducer - Philips